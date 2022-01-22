Advertisement

NASCAR Hall of Fame class of inducted

Group selected in 2020 inducted now after postponed by COVID-19
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most popular race car drivers in history, has been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, joining his late father.

Drivers Red Farmer and the late Mike Stefanik also were inducted into the Hall of Fame’s 12th class.

Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The inductees were elected in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earnhardt received 76% of the Modern Era ballot votes, while Stefanik received 49%. Farmer received 71% of the vote on the inaugural pioneer ballot.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified

Latest News

20th ranked UNC women top Virginia
The Major League Baseball postseason wild-card round begins Tuesday, Sept. 29.
MLB Lockout: Players to counteroffer on Monday
4th ranked NC State makes huge comeback to top 3rd ranked Louisville
Johnson ignites rally, No. 3 NC State tops No. 3 Louisville