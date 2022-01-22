Advertisement

Hurricanes crush Rangers for 3rd straight win

Carolina 6, New York 3
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists against his former team as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 6-3.

Sebastian Aho also had a goal and two assists, while Vincent Trocheck, Seth Jarvis, Jesper Fast and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the first meeting of the season between the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division.

Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists apiece, and Frederik Andersen stopped 20 shots in Carolina’s third straight win.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider each had a power-play goal and an assist for the Rangers. Greg McKegg, an ex-Hurricanes player, got his first goal of the season. Alexander Georgiev made 29 saves.

