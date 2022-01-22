Advertisement

Hornets crush Thunder to stay on hot streak

Charlotte 121, Oklahoma City 98
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a “mixtape” of each franchise’s “greatest hits” through the design of the City Edition uniform.(Charlotte Hornets)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-98.

P.J. Washington scored 20 and Gordon Hayward 16 for Charlotte which has won seven of eight. LaMelo Ball finished with 10 points for the Hornets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points but was held to four in the second half. Josh Giddey added 21 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After Oklahoma City cut Charlotte’s lead to 82-73 on Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer with 4:06 to play in the third, Charlotte pushed its lead to a game-high 25 on a 3-pointer by Bridges.

