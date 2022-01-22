Advertisement

Duke Energy crews restoring power across Carolinas Saturday

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) -Duke Energy crews are busy restoring power to over 10,000 customers in North and South Carolina Saturday.

Officials say most of the outages are along the coast.

The company says in North Carolina, Carteret County has the largest number of remaining power outages.

They expect power will be restored for all on Saturday.

“Our crews are working hard to safely restore power to all customers today.”

Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director

Estimated power restoration times per county can be found on the company’s outage maps.

According to the Duke Energy, Williamsburg, South Carolina also has the largest number of remaining power outages.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Traffic Alert
Neuse River Bridge closed

Latest News

Power lines
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative crews work to restore power following winter storm
Traffic Alert
NCDOT reopens Neuse River Bridge
Winter, 2022 - Greenville. Photo by Vikki Grady via carolinacamera.tv
Share your snow photos and video
Tracking winter weather in ENC
Tracking winter weather in ENC