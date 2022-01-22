Duke Energy crews restoring power across Carolinas Saturday

N.C. (WITN) -Duke Energy crews are busy restoring power to over 10,000 customers in North and South Carolina Saturday.

Officials say most of the outages are along the coast.

The company says in North Carolina, Carteret County has the largest number of remaining power outages.

They expect power will be restored for all on Saturday.

“Our crews are working hard to safely restore power to all customers today.”

Estimated power restoration times per county can be found on the company’s outage maps.

According to the Duke Energy, Williamsburg, South Carolina also has the largest number of remaining power outages.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.