DPS: 275 power outages in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting hundreds of power outages in Carteret County.

A DPS map shows 275 power outages in the county, as of 7:45 p.m. Friday. Harnett County also has 275 power outages.

Johnston County is the only other county in North Carolina with hundreds of power outages currently, according to the DPS.

