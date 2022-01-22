Advertisement

DPS: 275 power outages in Carteret County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting hundreds of power outages in Carteret County.

A DPS map shows 275 power outages in the county, as of 7:45 p.m. Friday. Harnett County also has 275 power outages.

Johnston County is the only other county in North Carolina with hundreds of power outages currently, according to the DPS.

Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for more updates on power outages and effects of the winter storm.

