Advertisement

Crews work to restore power following winter storm

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT N.C. (WITN) -Crews are working to restore power to more than 1,500 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members.

The electric company says outages are due to limbs and trees that fell onto power lines during the winter storm.

CCEC says 1,539 people are out of power as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning. They say the number of impacted people could fluctuate because of the amount of ice weighing heavy on trees and limbs.

“Even though precipitation may be easing, the wind combined with the weight of ice on the trees could lead to more outages throughout the day.”

Melissa Glenn, CCEC communications specialist

CCEC members are encouraged to check the outage map before calling to report an outage.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Traffic Alert
Neuse River Bridge closed

Latest News

Traffic Alert
NCDOT reopens Neuse River Bridge
Winter, 2022 - Greenville. Photo by Vikki Grady via carolinacamera.tv
Share your snow photos and video
Tracking winter weather in ENC
Tracking winter weather in ENC
Neuse River Bridge closed