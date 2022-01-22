Crews work to restore power following winter storm

NEWPORT N.C. (WITN) -Crews are working to restore power to more than 1,500 Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative members.

The electric company says outages are due to limbs and trees that fell onto power lines during the winter storm.

CCEC says 1,539 people are out of power as of 6 a.m. Saturday morning. They say the number of impacted people could fluctuate because of the amount of ice weighing heavy on trees and limbs.

“Even though precipitation may be easing, the wind combined with the weight of ice on the trees could lead to more outages throughout the day.”

CCEC members are encouraged to check the outage map before calling to report an outage.

