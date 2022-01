Church services canceled in eastern NC

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WITN) - Several churches have announced their Sunday service on Jan. 23 is canceled due to weather.

The following churches are closed Sunday:

· Koinonia Christian Center Church on 1405 Greenville Blvd SW. Livestream service will be held at 9 and 12 p.m.

· First United Methodist Church in Washington.

· Haw Branch Church of Christ on 1501 Haw Branch Rd in Chocowinity. All services are canceled Sunday and Sunday evening.

· Arthur Chapel FWB Church on 2632 Monk Road, Bell Arthur.

Email us at desk@witn.com to include your church closing. Please include a phone number.

