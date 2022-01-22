Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice hang around as temps hold near freezing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The snow and ice has left its mark on Eastern NC. Temperatures over the next 24 hours may spend a few hours over freezing, but with a high of 34° today, melting will be minimal at most. A northerly breeze will hold at 10 to 15 mph sustained, making those mid 30s feel more like the upper 20s. Needless to say, today will be cold.

Warmer weather will arrive by Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the upper 30s Sunday afternoon and the mid 40s by Monday. We’ll see more melting occur Sunday, but anything that doesn’t melt away by the end of the weekend will refreeze overnight Sunday into Monday. Some secondary and residential roads may still have snow and ice present by Monday morning. Our next round of rain will arrive Tuesday, washing away any left over snowballs from this weekend’s fun.

Saturday

Decreasing clouds but staying cold. High of 34. Wind NW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Wind NW 5-10.

Monday

Sunny and not as cold. High 45. Wind: light

