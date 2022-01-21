Advertisement

Winterfest postponed because of wintry weather

Winterfest at Wildwood
Winterfest at Wildwood(City of Greenville)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s Winterfest has been postponed because of the upcoming winter storm.

Event organizers say the festival has been rescheduled from this weekend to February 4-6.

The event is hosted by Greenville’s Recreation & Parks department at the brand new Wildwood park. The festival will feature an ice skating rink, fire pits, s’more roasting, hot cocoa, a 5k trail run, a polar plunge, beer/wine garden and more.

