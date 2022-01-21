Advertisement

Winter storm prompts closures, delays at StarMed

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - StarMed Healthcare is closing and delaying some of its outdoor COVID-19 testing locations due to the winter weather expected Friday.

StarMed representatives say the Jacksonville location will delay testing until 10 a.m. The site will remain open until 4 p.m. Meanwhile, representatives say the New Bern location will be closed on Friday.

StarMed says they plan to monitor weather conditions and staffing throughout the weekend. For updates, click here.

