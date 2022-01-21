Vidant urges patients to use virtual care option during winter weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is reminding patients about their virtual care option, as some clinics and services close due to inclement weather.

VidantNow is a free virtual care option for those needing non-emergency care. Patients can speak directly to a doctor 24/7 through the phone or any device that has internet access.

Vidant says a sinus infection, upper respiratory infection, bronchitis, urinary tract infection, ear infection, sore throat, cough, strep throat, the flu, pink eye and cystitis can all be treated virtually.

Vidant’s COVID-19 testing site in Greenville will be closed Friday due to the weather.

To schedule a virtual visit, click here or call 888-575-2522.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.