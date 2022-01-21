Two injured after reports of stabbing in Greenville
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people have been taken to Vidant Medical Center after reports of a stabbing.
Police and medics were called to a home in the 300-block of Tyson Street around 10:35 a.m.
Officers say it was a domestic dispute call and that two people were taken to Vidant with non-life-threatening injuries.
Greenville police said they’ll have more details this afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.