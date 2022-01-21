State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hospitalizations in one day due to COVID-19 have hit yet another record high in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reports 4,867 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Thursday, a record high for our state.

The previous record was on Wednesday when 4,741 people were hospitalized due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in North Carolina is 35,395. That case count is up from 17,374 cases reported on Wednesday.

The positive rate for people who tested for COVID-19 is at 34.3%, as of Wednesday, the latest day the NCDHHS has data for.

