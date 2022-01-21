Shoppers buy essential groceries for winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The parking lot outside of the Piggly Wiggly on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville was full of shoppers on Thursday going in and out of the store, picking up last-minute things before the winter storm.

“It’s very, very busy, all over town,” Corliss McLean, 76, said.

McLean, who’s from New York, said she made the trip to the store to buy a few things.

“I’m shopped for the month,” McLean said. “Except for, you know, bread, banana, stuff like that, you gotta have every week.”

For Betty Anderson, she got what she needed after driving from Farmville.

“Took enough few things for the winter,” Anderson said, naming what essential groceries usually run out.

“Milk and bread,” Anderson said. “Orange juice, soup.”

Greenville resident Blaire Wright said she came to the Piggly Wiggly to buy groceries for those at L.A.M.B’s Place, a transitional housing facility for youth who transition out of foster care, according to Wright.

“There were a few items that were like out of stock like bread,” Wright said. “We were actually able to substitute for something else, so it worked out. They had a lot of meats, at least there were a lot of meat items.”

Wright, who’s also from New York, said people like to prepare in advance of severe weather.

“If you hear about it like weeks in or days in advance, the people are gonna go out and shop,” Wright said.

“In my experience, Piggly Wiggly, the times that I’ve come, they’re quite busy often. I would think that now it’s even more intensified because of the storm. I just hope that everybody stays safe in the storm and everybody be safe.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.