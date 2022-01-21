Advertisement

Saving Graces: Persephone

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Persephone.

Persephone was abandoned with her tiny newborns when she was found by an ECU student and rescued. The student cared for them until Saving Graces made room in a foster home.

Volunteers say Persephone is as sweet as can be and loves to be held and brushed. She would make a great addition to any home and can be with pets with a slow introduction.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash and a good vet reference is required. All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered, before adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped.

You can apply here. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters at PetSmart by appointment only.

