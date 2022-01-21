Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating armed robbery

(Live 5/File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the Circle K on South Wesleyan Blvd after hearing of an armed robbery.

Police say the suspect was described as a light-complexioned black man, standing five feet, seven inches tall, wearing a black hoodie that covered his face, black pants, and carrying a semiautomatic pistol.

They say the suspect entered just before closing time, brought the gun out, and demanded cash from the register. Then he left in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect has not been located. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police are investigating.

The department is asking the public to call them if they have any information, at 252-972-1411, or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.

