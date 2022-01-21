Advertisement

Pet safety tips for winter weather

(Will Thomas)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures drop in Eastern Carolina and a winter storm brings freezing rain, sleet, snow, and ice, experts are offering tips for people to keep their pets safe.

Cold weather can pose serious threats to pets’ health and experts say animals need to be brought indoors and treated with respect.

It is always a good idea to put a sweater on an indoor pet and it is important to be aware of a pet’s tolerance for cold weather.

Rachel Bellis, PETA executive assistant shares what people should keep in mind when walking their dogs.

If you see a dog left out in the cold, experts say you should call law enforcement or animal control no matter what time of day it is. If law enforcement does not respond quick enough, you can call PETA and they are available 24/7, 365 days a year.

