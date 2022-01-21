Advertisement

Onslow County: Icy mix on roads

By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The storm over Eastern North Carolina caused ice to form on roads in Onslow County as of 6:30 pm on Friday.

City of Jacksonville maintenance trucks with plow attachments were deployed throughout the day. Ice was seen on several road signs throughout the county.

Onslow County Emergency Services announced they were in limited activation. Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation announced they were going into storm protocol.

Both EMS and JOEMC will be on standby overnight monitoring the county for accidents and outages.

“We are predicting anywhere from a quarter to a half-inch build-up on roads and power lines,” Norm Bryson, Onslow County Emergency Services director said.

Emergency services are encouraging people to stay off roads if they don’t have to leave their homes.

For those who are commuting from their jobs, they encourage caution while on roads and are asking drivers to slow down on bridges, stating elevated surfaces will ice quicker than ground-level surfaces.

Bryson also reminded people to “leave three feet of clearance,” for any in-home space heaters when heating homes.

