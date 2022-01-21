Advertisement

New Bern experiences winter weather

New Bern winter weather
New Bern winter weather(WITN)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern experienced a mix of snow and rain Friday morning.

As the early hours of the morning progressed temperatures continued to drop initiating freezing rain and additional snow flurries.

New Bern resident, Corinne Corr was downtown taking pictures around 6:45 a.m. Corr said she was not getting behind the wheel Friday, if she doesn’t have to.

“Nope, I’m working from home today. So, not driving.”

New Bern resident, Corinne Corr.

As conditions worsen, WITN’s meteorologists encourage drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Meteorologist also recommend drivers keep an eye on bridges and overpasses because they are normally the first to freeze over.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Winter weather moving in today
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect through Saturday Morning to account for the winter...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Air temperatures stay below freezing today as moisture arrives
The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

Latest News

Persephone
Saving Graces: Persephone
Vidant urges patients to use virtual care option during winter weather
Covid-19 in NC
Covid-19 in NC
Pet safety tips for winter weather
Pet safety tips for winter weather