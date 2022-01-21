New Bern experiences winter weather

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The city of New Bern experienced a mix of snow and rain Friday morning.

As the early hours of the morning progressed temperatures continued to drop initiating freezing rain and additional snow flurries.

New Bern resident, Corinne Corr was downtown taking pictures around 6:45 a.m. Corr said she was not getting behind the wheel Friday, if she doesn’t have to.

“Nope, I’m working from home today. So, not driving.”

As conditions worsen, WITN’s meteorologists encourage drivers to stay off the roads if possible. Meteorologist also recommend drivers keep an eye on bridges and overpasses because they are normally the first to freeze over.

