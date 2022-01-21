NCAA ratifies constitution giving more governing power to conferences, schools
Could mean big change for division-I
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution. It clears the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences.
The NCAA’s three divisions will now be empowered to govern themselves, a move that college sports leaders hope will reduce legal exposure after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last year.
It means little change for Division II and III, But there could be a massive overhaul in Division I, which has hundreds of big schools and millions of dollars tied closely to football and basketball.
