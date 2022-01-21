Advertisement

NCAA ratifies constitution giving more governing power to conferences, schools

Could mean big change for division-I
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NCAA member schools have ratified a new, pared-down constitution. It clears the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences.

The NCAA’s three divisions will now be empowered to govern themselves, a move that college sports leaders hope will reduce legal exposure after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last year.

It means little change for Division II and III, But there could be a massive overhaul in Division I, which has hundreds of big schools and millions of dollars tied closely to football and basketball.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games
No. 20 North Carolina women beat Virginia 61-52
Georgia wide receiver Johnson transfers to ECU
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Godwin announces Blackmon as Director of Player Development