NBC will not send announcers to Beijing for Winter Games

Announcers will work from NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.
(WKYT)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STAMFORD, CT (AP) - NBC will not be sending its announcers and most hosts to the Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive.

NBC Sports spokesman Greg Hughes said in a phone interview the network no longer plans to send announcing teams for alpine skiing, figure skating and snowboarding to China.

Those had been among the handful of announcers expected to travel, but NBC’s plans changed over the past couple of weeks.

China plans to isolate anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 for at least two days, pending a negative result.

