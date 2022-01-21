Advertisement

MLB Lockout: Players to counteroffer on Monday

Spring training is scheduled to start February 16th
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break.

The players’ association asked Major League Baseball to schedule a negotiating session. There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

Opening day on March 31 is increasingly threatened, given the need for players to report, go through COVID-19 protocols and have at least three weeks of workouts that include a minimal number of exhibition games.

