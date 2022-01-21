Man wanted for breaking into estranged wife’s home, attacking her, stealing her car

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested in Halifax County for breaking into the home of his estranged wife, attacking her, and stealing her car.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Dion Johnson, of Roanoke Rapids, is wanted on the following charges:

Breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize

Violation of a domestic violence protection order

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Assault on a female

Communicating threats

Injury to real property

Deputies say they responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. in the Roanoke Rapids area that Johnson had broken into his estranged wife’s home, attacked her, and stole her 2003 burgundy Ford Taurus. They do not know what direction he drove.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson is known to go to the Creekside Court area and Davie Smith Street.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201

