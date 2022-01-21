Advertisement

Man wanted for breaking into estranged wife’s home, attacking her, stealing her car

Dion Johnson
Dion Johnson(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested in Halifax County for breaking into the home of his estranged wife, attacking her, and stealing her car.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Dion Johnson, of Roanoke Rapids, is wanted on the following charges:

  • Breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize
  • Violation of a domestic violence protection order
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Assault on a female
  • Communicating threats
  • Injury to real property

Deputies say they responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. in the Roanoke Rapids area that Johnson had broken into his estranged wife’s home, attacked her, and stole her 2003 burgundy Ford Taurus. They do not know what direction he drove.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson is known to go to the Creekside Court area and Davie Smith Street.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement or the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201

