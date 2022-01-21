Advertisement

Lineman trucks lined up in Craven County ahead of storm

Bucket trucks from Ohio, Indiana, and Florida are ready to lend a helping hand if the predicted ice and snow bring down power lines.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Dozens of utility crews are on standby in Craven County in case power lines here in Eastern Carolina are impacted by the winter weather.

Duke Energy says some 60 people are at the Craven County Fairgrounds, but that could swell up to 200 if needed.

Bucket trucks from Ohio, Indiana, and Florida are ready to lend a helping hand if the predicted ice and snow bring down power lines.

Once the bad weather passes, these crews will get their orders and be sent out. Duke Energy says they have a total of 2,500 people on standby for the storm.

