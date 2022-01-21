Lenoir County: Cold and gloomy air ahead of snowfall

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in Lenoir County stayed dry as of 5 p.m. on Friday, before sunset.

On a cold and gloomy day, Lenoir County Emergency Services met to discuss its staff and review preparations for the incoming storm, including making sure its communications center and EMS division is ready for tonight.

Director Murry Stroud said the department typically receives 100-150 calls a day, including 911, but on Friday, none were weather-related so far.

With the winter storm expected in Eastern North Carolina, Stroud described the common calls they receive.

“We still see the typical EMS-type patient complaints that come in,” Stroud said.

“During colder weather, we start to have more complaints of heater malfunctions, smells of smoke, especially if people have powered their heaters on for a while they have that dust burning off kind of smell.”

Stroud added that when roads start icing and people don’t stay inside, that becomes a problem.

Drivers were on the road as of 5:30 p.m. Friday but roads were not yet icy.

