Kinston police searching for Walmart theft suspect

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for a man who they say stole from a Walmart on West Vernon Avenue.

The Kinston Police Department says the theft occurred on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man in the photograph or the theft is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252)-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.