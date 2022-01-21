Kinston police searching for Walmart theft suspect
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for a man who they say stole from a Walmart on West Vernon Avenue.
The Kinston Police Department says the theft occurred on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.
Anyone with information on the man in the photograph or the theft is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252)-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.
