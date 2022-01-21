Advertisement

Kinston police searching for Walmart theft suspect

Kinston Walmart theft suspect
Kinston Walmart theft suspect(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are searching for a man who they say stole from a Walmart on West Vernon Avenue.

The Kinston Police Department says the theft occurred on Wednesday at about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information on the man in the photograph or the theft is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at (252)-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

Latest News

Herlano Corey
DEPUTIES: Onslow County man confesses to child sex crimes
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Biden admin launching phone line for COVID-19 test kit ordering
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case