Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight

Arctic cold front will set the stage for snow, sleet and ice Friday night
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal low will form along the front as it sits near our coast Friday night. We could see a good coverage of a wintry mix here in Eastern NC through Friday night. At this time, it appears the best chance of snow is for more inland parts of the area. Sleet will mix in and lower snow totals for some as sleet and freezing rain will the dominate weather closer to the coast. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s overnight Friday night meaning the snow and ice will stick quickly. High will only reach the mid-30s Saturday as the cold air huddles overhead. Gusty north winds will yield wind chills in the teens into Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect for the Outer Banks.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most inland areas which an Ice Storm Warning is in effec for Southern Coastal areas including Havelock, Jacksonville, Swansboro, Newport, Bayboro, and Oriental. Treacherous driving conditions and power outages are possible late Friday night for the Ice Storm Warning area. Keep your phone charged in case of emergency.

Snow and Ice Impacts
Snow and Ice Impacts(WITN)
Ice Forecast
Ice Forecast(WITN)
Precipitation types
Precipitation types(WITN)

Friday Night

Snow and some sleet well inland. Freezing rain Southern Coast. Rain on the Outer Banks. Snow will grow eastward overnight. Lows near 24. Wind N 15. Precipitation chance 100%

Saturday

Decreasing clouds but still chilly. High of 36. Wind NW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Wind NW 5-10.

Monday

Sunny and not as cold. High 45. Wind: light

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

Latest News

Herlano Corey
DEPUTIES: Onslow County man confesses to child sex crimes
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Biden admin launching phone line for COVID-19 test kit ordering
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case