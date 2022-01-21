Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coastal low will form along the front as it sits near our coast Friday night. We could see a good coverage of a wintry mix here in Eastern NC through Friday night. At this time, it appears the best chance of snow is for more inland parts of the area. Sleet will mix in and lower snow totals for some as sleet and freezing rain will the dominate weather closer to the coast. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s overnight Friday night meaning the snow and ice will stick quickly. High will only reach the mid-30s Saturday as the cold air huddles overhead. Gusty north winds will yield wind chills in the teens into Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect for the Outer Banks.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most inland areas which an Ice Storm Warning is in effec for Southern Coastal areas including Havelock, Jacksonville, Swansboro, Newport, Bayboro, and Oriental. Treacherous driving conditions and power outages are possible late Friday night for the Ice Storm Warning area. Keep your phone charged in case of emergency.

Snow and Ice Impacts (WITN)

Ice Forecast (WITN)

Precipitation types (WITN)

Friday Night

Snow and some sleet well inland. Freezing rain Southern Coast. Rain on the Outer Banks. Snow will grow eastward overnight. Lows near 24. Wind N 15. Precipitation chance 100%

Saturday

Decreasing clouds but still chilly. High of 36. Wind NW 10-15.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and cold. High 39. Wind NW 5-10.

Monday

Sunny and not as cold. High 45. Wind: light

