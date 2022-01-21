Advertisement

Ferries close due to rough conditions

By Liz Bateson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A number of ferry routes have been canceled Friday due to the impending winter weather.

The Department of Transportation says the following ferry routes have been suspended:

  • Hatteras-Ocracoke
  • Currituck-Knotts Island
  • Bayview-Aurora
  • Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

Officials say high winds and rough seas caused the operations to come to a halt. The DOT is expecting the routes to resume Saturday morning.

