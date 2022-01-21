Ferries close due to rough conditions

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A number of ferry routes have been canceled Friday due to the impending winter weather.

The Department of Transportation says the following ferry routes have been suspended:

Hatteras-Ocracoke

Currituck-Knotts Island

Bayview-Aurora

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

Cedar Island-Ocracoke

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke

Officials say high winds and rough seas caused the operations to come to a halt. The DOT is expecting the routes to resume Saturday morning.

