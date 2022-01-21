Ferries close due to rough conditions
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A number of ferry routes have been canceled Friday due to the impending winter weather.
The Department of Transportation says the following ferry routes have been suspended:
- Hatteras-Ocracoke
- Currituck-Knotts Island
- Bayview-Aurora
- Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach
- Cedar Island-Ocracoke
- Swan Quarter-Ocracoke
Officials say high winds and rough seas caused the operations to come to a halt. The DOT is expecting the routes to resume Saturday morning.
