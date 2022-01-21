ENC transportation crews prepare for storm

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With the second winter storm in a week arriving in Eastern North Carolina, Pitt County Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to spread brine on roads.

Last Sunday, ENC avoided the brunt of a storm, but this time our area is the center of the storm’s attention.

Jordan Davenport, Pitt County maintenance engineer, says crews will be on standby as the storm approaches.

“Just depending on what this event brings, we’ll kind of plan from there,” Davenport said.

What the event is expected to bring first: Rain.

Depending on how much rain Eastern Carolina gets, the rain could wash away some of the brine that DOT crews have used to treat the roads.

“We’re prepared. If we do get a lot of heavy rain that washes away the treatment that we’ve already placed, that as soon as it transitions to frozen precipitation, we can jump back out there and reapply.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Mulligan, Greenville Public Works director, says his department will do the same thing.

“What we did last week, we didn’t start with rain so we put out a lot of brine,” Mulligan said.

“This week, we’ll wait for a lot of the rain to die down and then hit a lot of the bridges, the exposed areas, the hills and we’ll apply salt there.”

No matter when and what precipitation Eastern Carolina sees, the crews that will be out in the storm making sure everyone stays safe are asking everyone to do one thing.

“If you have to be on the roads, go slow. You can drive, but stopping is always the issue and if you see our trucks out there just please give them a lot of room.”

