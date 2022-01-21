Advertisement

ENC transportation crews prepare for storm

By Justin Lundy
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With the second winter storm in a week arriving in Eastern North Carolina, Pitt County Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to spread brine on roads.

Last Sunday, ENC avoided the brunt of a storm, but this time our area is the center of the storm’s attention.

Jordan Davenport, Pitt County maintenance engineer, says crews will be on standby as the storm approaches.

“Just depending on what this event brings, we’ll kind of plan from there,” Davenport said.

What the event is expected to bring first: Rain.

Depending on how much rain Eastern Carolina gets, the rain could wash away some of the brine that DOT crews have used to treat the roads.

Meanwhile, Kevin Mulligan, Greenville Public Works director, says his department will do the same thing.

“What we did last week, we didn’t start with rain so we put out a lot of brine,” Mulligan said.

No matter when and what precipitation Eastern Carolina sees, the crews that will be out in the storm making sure everyone stays safe are asking everyone to do one thing.

