Doing laundry is about to get more expensive

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in...
Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – It could soon cost you more to wash your clothes.

Procter and Gamble, the maker of Tide and Gain laundry detergent, has announced a price hike.

The company also makes Downy fabric softener and Bounce dryer sheets.

Proctor and Gamble said Wednesday it was raising prices for retail customers by about 8% in February.

The move is intended to offset some cost pressures, according to the company.

US consumer prices rose 7% annually in December, which is the steepest climb in prices in nearly 40 years.

