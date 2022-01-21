DEPUTIES: Onslow County man confesses to child sex crimes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in jail after deputies say he confessed to having sexual relations with an underage girl.

Herlano Corey was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Onslow County deputies say on Saturday they took a report that the 39-year-old man, who was a friend of the victim’s family, had sexual relations with her over a two-year period.

The victim is under the age of 15, according to deputies.

They said the Richlands man confessed after a search of his Ashbury Park Lane home.

Corey was jailed on a $300,000 bond.

Deputies say they anticipate more charges to be brought against the man.

