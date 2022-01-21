Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Onslow County man confesses to child sex crimes

Herlano Corey
Herlano Corey(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in jail after deputies say he confessed to having sexual relations with an underage girl.

Herlano Corey was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Onslow County deputies say on Saturday they took a report that the 39-year-old man, who was a friend of the victim’s family, had sexual relations with her over a two-year period.

The victim is under the age of 15, according to deputies.

They said the Richlands man confessed after a search of his Ashbury Park Lane home.

Corey was jailed on a $300,000 bond.

Deputies say they anticipate more charges to be brought against the man.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Snow and ice moving in tonight
Winter Storm Friday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Friday sets stage for significant snow and ice tonight
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The December 27th shooting happened outside this Onslow County home.
District attorney says no charges against Jacksonville police officer who shot & killed son
Controversial Rocky Mount city manager on administrative leave, announces retirement

Latest News

Kinston Walmart theft suspect
Kinston police searching for Walmart theft suspect
Lance Corporal Jonathan Gierke | Private First Class Zachary Riffle
Marines killed in Onslow County military truck crash identified
Biden admin launching phone line for COVID-19 test kit ordering
Police said two people were taken to Vidant Medical Center Friday morning.
Man stabbed, woman assaulted in Greenville domestic case