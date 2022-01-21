Advertisement

Biden admin launching phone line for COVID-19 test kit ordering

(WYMT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The Biden administration is launching a phone line Friday for Americans to order four COVID-19 test kits per household.

The new service will allow Americans who may not have internet access to order the test kits should they want or need them.

The new method comes days after the federal government unveiled its website for placing orders. The tests are expected to ship seven to 12 days after submission.

Americans can call 1-800-232-0233 and get help in English, Spanish, and an additional 150 languages.

The line will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight, eastern time.

