4th ranked NC State makes huge comeback to top 3rd ranked Louisville

#4 NC State 68, #3 Louisville 59
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Diamond Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and No. 4 North Carolina State wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59.

A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season.

Louisville’s 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt. Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State.

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points and Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville.

