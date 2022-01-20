Suspect arrested in 2015 murder in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say a suspect has been arrested in a nearly 7-year-old murder case.

Police say they recently received information related to the murder of Timothy Nobles that occurred on May 31st, 2015.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Marquez Outlaw of Kinston and charged him with murder. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Nobles was shot multiple times while driving his car on Cox Avenue at Heritage Street. He ended up hitting a utility pole and died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.