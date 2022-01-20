Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 2015 murder in Kinston

Marquez Outlaw
Marquez Outlaw(KPD)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston police say a suspect has been arrested in a nearly 7-year-old murder case.

Police say they recently received information related to the murder of Timothy Nobles that occurred on May 31st, 2015.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Marquez Outlaw of Kinston and charged him with murder. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

Nobles was shot multiple times while driving his car on Cox Avenue at Heritage Street. He ended up hitting a utility pole and died at the scene.

