Study finds COVID-19 vaccines do not impair fertility, but the virus might

In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbingly high numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - There is growing evidence that there is no connection between COVID-19 vaccinations and fertility issues.

Researchers from Boston University and other institutions across the country looked at data on more than 2,000 women and their partners from the United States and Canada who were trying to conceive from 2020 to 2021.

Nearly 75% of the women and their partners had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers concluded that the vaccinations do not impair fertility in either men or women.

However, couples in the study did have lower chances of conception if the man had been infected with COVID-19 within the past 60 days, which indicates the virus could affect male fertility in the short term.

More research is needed on that, but according to National Institute of Health, fever is known to reduce sperm count, and fever is a symptom of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

