State COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new record high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has hit another grim record during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Department of Health and Human Services data shows 4,741 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 4,727 Tuesday, the previous record.

Data shows 29,580 cases were reported in the state Thursday.

The positive test rate for COVID-19 in the state was at 33.3% on Tuesday, the most recent day the NCDHHS has data for, which is down from 34.9% on Monday.

