Sewage spills near Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Tens of thousands of gallons of sewage and leachate spilled along a road near Camp Lejeune Wednesday afternoon.

Camp Lejeune says at about 4:45 p.m., Camp Lejeune Public Works Division personnel were making routine operations to lower the landfill leachate pond when an isolation valve failed which caused the leachate to release into the sanitary sewer system.

This caused the wastewater lift station to overflow and about 12,000 gallons of mostly leachate and untreated wastewater reached Bearhead Creek in the White Oak River Basin, according to the facility.

Camp Lejeune says base personnel finished repairs on the valve Thursday morning and along with the North Carolina Division of Water Resources, are reviewing the situation and checking water samples.

