Advertisement

Sewage spills near Camp Lejeune

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Tens of thousands of gallons of sewage and leachate spilled along a road near Camp Lejeune Wednesday afternoon.

Camp Lejeune says at about 4:45 p.m., Camp Lejeune Public Works Division personnel were making routine operations to lower the landfill leachate pond when an isolation valve failed which caused the leachate to release into the sanitary sewer system.

This caused the wastewater lift station to overflow and about 12,000 gallons of mostly leachate and untreated wastewater reached Bearhead Creek in the White Oak River Basin, according to the facility.

Camp Lejeune says base personnel finished repairs on the valve Thursday morning and along with the North Carolina Division of Water Resources, are reviewing the situation and checking water samples.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

Sewage spill (not at exact location of 1/20/22 spill)
Sewage spills into creek in Winterville
Makiah Salone-Bachelder
Pasquotank County deputies searching for missing teen
People protested a possible crypto mining facility for Greenville.
ECU students protest potential data center facility
Deputy Zach Bellingham was honored Thursday for his heroism.
Craven County deputy honored for heroism