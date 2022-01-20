Advertisement

Sewage spills into creek in Winterville

Sewage spill (not at exact location of 1/20/22 spill)
Sewage spill (not at exact location of 1/20/22 spill)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville has announced a sewage spill in Swift Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The town says at about six in the morning Thursday, about 11,755 gallons of sewage spilled from a pipe near Swift Creek on Reedy Branch Road.

Law requires the town to issue a press release when more than 1,000 gallons of sewage reaches surface waters.

The Division of Water Resources is reviewing the spill. More information can be found by calling the Town of Winterville at (252)-756-2221.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

Sewage spills near Camp Lejeune
Makiah Salone-Bachelder
Pasquotank County deputies searching for missing teen
People protested a possible crypto mining facility for Greenville.
ECU students protest potential data center facility
Deputy Zach Bellingham was honored Thursday for his heroism.
Craven County deputy honored for heroism