Sewage spills into creek in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville has announced a sewage spill in Swift Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The town says at about six in the morning Thursday, about 11,755 gallons of sewage spilled from a pipe near Swift Creek on Reedy Branch Road.

Law requires the town to issue a press release when more than 1,000 gallons of sewage reaches surface waters.

The Division of Water Resources is reviewing the spill. More information can be found by calling the Town of Winterville at (252)-756-2221.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.