Pasquotank County deputies searching for missing teen
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.
Pasquotank County deputies say 15-year-old Makiah Salone-Bachelder was last seen on Monday at about 8 p.m. on Katie’s Trail in Elizabeth City.
Salone-Bachelder is described as a girl with red/orange/brown hair and brown eyes. She is about five feet, four inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black long-sleeve t-shirt, a maroon-colored zip-up jacket, and grey sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Salone-Bachelder’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-338-2191.
