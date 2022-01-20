Newport Fire Department gets upgraded rating
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Newport Fire Department has received a new fire district rating after an inspection.
Mike Causey, state fire marshal and North Carolina insurance commissioner announced the Newport fire district received a fire rating of 3, effective May 1st, 2022.
The North Carolina Response Rating System ratings system ranges from one (highest) to ten (not recognized as a certified fire department by the state). Higher ratings suggest a department is better able to respond to fires, and can also lower homeowners’ insurance rates in that fire district.
