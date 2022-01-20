Advertisement

NC State comeback comes up short against Virginia Tech

Hokies 62, Wolfpack 59
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH (WITN) - NC State men’s basketball trailed by as many as 18-points and fell to Virginia Tech in the end 62-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had 14 points for State. Smith’s jumper at the end of the game was short and they ended up falling by 3.

Jericole Hellems led the Wolfpack with 15 points.

NC State is back in action Saturday against Virginia at PNC Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Thursday night through Saturday morning
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

Farmville Central boys and girls sweep North Pitt in important conference basketball games
ECU women fall to Temple at home
ECU falls to Temple in women's AAC action
ECU women fall to Temple at home
Farmville Central sweeps North Pitt basketball teams
Farmville Central boys and girls sweep North Pitt in important conference basketball games