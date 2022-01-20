NC State comeback comes up short against Virginia Tech

RALEIGH (WITN) - NC State men’s basketball trailed by as many as 18-points and fell to Virginia Tech in the end 62-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday night.

Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had 14 points for State. Smith’s jumper at the end of the game was short and they ended up falling by 3.

Jericole Hellems led the Wolfpack with 15 points.

NC State is back in action Saturday against Virginia at PNC Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.