Man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Anthony Sawyer
Anthony Sawyer(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old man has been charged in relation to a sex crime with a child.

Deputies say Anthony Sawyer was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report on Dec. 1st, 2021, and started collecting evidence and holding interviews, along with the 14-year-old victim.

Sawyer is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

