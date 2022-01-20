Man charged with indecent liberties with a child

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a 40-year-old man has been charged in relation to a sex crime with a child.

Deputies say Anthony Sawyer was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says it got a report on Dec. 1st, 2021, and started collecting evidence and holding interviews, along with the 14-year-old victim.

Sawyer is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

