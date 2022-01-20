Silver Alert issued for for missing Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing adult.

Jacksonville police say 55-year-old Robert Hill was last seen at his home on Sherwood Road on Thursday at about 9 in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Hill is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Hill is described as a man standing at about five feet, ten inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, black tennis shoes, and a camouflage bandana on his head.

“Due to the impending inclement weather, we are asking the public’s assistance in being on the lookout for this missing person,” Christopher Funcke, Jacksonville Police Department investigations supervisor said.

Anyone with information as to Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call Jacksonville police at (910)-455-4000 or in an emergency, call 911.

