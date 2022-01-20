Hiring event aimed to help QVC employees impacted by fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A hiring event is happening Thursday for the QVC employees impacted by last month’s deadly fire.

The Turning Point Workplace Development Board is collaborating with NCWorks to help the 1,900 employees who were displaced from their jobs after a fire at the QVC facility in Rocky Mount.

The hiring event is happening at the Rocky Mount Event Center on 285 NE Main Street from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. About 40 employers will be at the event and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

If you’re interested, be sure to create an NC-Works system profile at NCWorks.gov beforehand.

