Advertisement

Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives winter weather update
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper gives winter weather update(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency ahead of the second winter storm to move through the state in a week.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

While last weekend’s storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties. Widespread power outages begin when about a quarter-inch of ice accumulates on power lines.

You can find the latest updated forecast on-air and online at witn.com.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This accident happened in this Food Lion parking lot.
Greenville woman dies after hit while walking in Food Lion parking lot
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Watch Thursday night through Saturday morning
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Danny Smith, Tara Stancil
UPDATE: Parents indicted on murder charges in toddler’s death

Latest News

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
Marquez Outlaw
Suspect arrested in 2015 murder in Kinston
At-home COVID-19 test kits to ease long testing lines
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek