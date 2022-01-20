Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has signed a state of emergency ahead of the second winter storm to move through the state in a week.

“This state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should prepare today for this storm and make sure they have any medications, food and emergency equipment they may need over the next few days.”

While last weekend’s storm brought the most significant impacts to western and central counties, this new storm is expected to bring several inches of snowfall from the Triangle northeast toward the coast, and up to a half-inch of ice accumulation to southeastern counties. Widespread power outages begin when about a quarter-inch of ice accumulates on power lines.

