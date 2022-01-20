Godwin announces Blackmon as Director of Player Development

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) - Heath Blackmon has been named director of player development at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head baseball coach Cliff Godwin Thursday.

His appointment to the Pirates’ staff ends a three-year stint as a baseball coach at Hickory Grove (N.C.) Christian School where he spent the 2021 season serving as the Lions’ head coach. In his current role, Blackmon will work with Godwin and his staff in a variety of roles, including player video analysis.

“We are excited to bring in Heath to be a part of our baseball family,” Godwin said. “Heath is a great person who has the values that align with our program’s high standards. He also possesses a great baseball mind that will impact our players both on and off the field.”

During his time at HGC, which began in 2019 as an assistant coach, his teams posted a 46-14-1 three-year record that included a pair of NCISAA Metrolina regular season titles (2019, 2021), a conference tournament crown (2021) and a 3A N.C. State championship that concluded a 28-2 season. Blackmon taught ninth and 10th grade and was named HGC Teacher of the fall (semester) in 2019.

Blackmon, who played collegiately at Brevard during the 2013 season, also completed a successful four-year run as head coach at the Showcase Baseball Academy beginning in 2018. Leading the 2022 National Scout Team, he oversaw the entire class and worked closely with college coaches and professional scouts helping land 16 of his 20 players to college commitments.

As a player, the Albemarle, N.C. native helped South Stanly High School to a pair of 1A state titles (2009, 2012) and a state championship appearance in 2011. He served as the everyday catcher as a junior and senior in addition to pitching in the 2012 title-clinching game where the Red Bulls’ completed a series sweep over Voyager Academy.

A 2018 graduate of Liberty University, Blackmon received his degree in interdisciplinary studies in business. He is married to the former Brittany Enriquez of Rutherfordton, N.C.

Additionally, Godwin announced that Colby Bortles will serve as the new volunteer assistant and camp coordinator, while Blake Hardegree returns to the role of director of baseball operations. Austin Knight, who was named pitching coach last July, has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach.

