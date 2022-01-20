Advertisement

Georgia wide receiver Johnson transfers to ECU

Walked on as a freshman, just finished junior season
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Georgia wide receiver Jaylen Johnson announced on Instagram Wednesday night he is transferring to ECU. He entered the transfer portal recently after they won the national championship.

In 14 games he had 3 catches for 29 yards this past season. Saw playing time diminished through the season according to a report on USA Today. He’s a 6 foot 2 inch wide receiver who walked on as freshman. Spent time on special teams and in a reserve role much of his time there.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The wintery weather will move in Thursday night.
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Warnings Issued
Greenville police are investigating a shooting.
Greenville Police investigating shooting at apartment complex
The plant will shut down in January 2023.
DENSO closing Greenville plant
Pitt County accident
Driver charged after pickup truck ends up in Pitt County creek

Latest News

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Godwin announces Blackmon as Director of Player Development
Farmville Central boys and girls sweep North Pitt in important conference basketball games
ECU women fall to Temple at home
ECU falls to Temple in women's AAC action
ECU women fall to Temple at home