Georgia wide receiver Johnson transfers to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Georgia wide receiver Jaylen Johnson announced on Instagram Wednesday night he is transferring to ECU. He entered the transfer portal recently after they won the national championship.

In 14 games he had 3 catches for 29 yards this past season. Saw playing time diminished through the season according to a report on USA Today. He’s a 6 foot 2 inch wide receiver who walked on as freshman. Spent time on special teams and in a reserve role much of his time there.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.