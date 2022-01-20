Advertisement

Gas prices rise in North Carolina

(Live 5/File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices are once again on the rise in North Carolina.

According to Gas Buddy’s daily survey of more than six-thousand gas stations across the state, prices rose four and a half cents per gallon in the past week. That brings the average up to $3.09 per gallon overall.

North Carolina still remains below the national average, however. The country average is at $3.31 per gallon.

The American Automobile Association warns prices will likely continue to rise through Memorial Day as the price of crude oil increases.

