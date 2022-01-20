FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Temperatures falling as winter storm approaches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An incoming cold front will stall near the coast tonight into Friday morning, leading to light showers and falling temperatures as it moves over the area. The light rain will prove problematic as it will wash some of the salt/brine off pre-treated roads. At 2 p.m. today, New Bern’s temperature was sitting at 62°. By tomorrow afternoon, that temperature will be 30° colder, setting the stage for an ice/snow event that we haven’t seen since 2018.

A map of expected snow/sleet accumulations from 12 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday. (WITN Weather)

Freezing rain will be possible late tonight into the early hours of Friday morning as light rain is expected early on with this system. This will create a few slick spots on the roads (especially bridges) for tomorrow morning’s commute. The storm will only get worse as we head into the second half of Friday.

The change over from freezing rain to sleet will occur in the afternoon Friday with snow taking over Friday evening through Saturday morning. Most areas will see snow totals between 1-3 inches while a few spots could reach up to and beyond 4 inches. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Lenoir, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson counties from midnight tonight through 7 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for all counties shaded in pink from 12 a.m. Friday morning through 7 a.m. Saturday morning. (WITN Weather)

Everyone will likely have at least a fleeting round of freezing rain between tonight and Friday night, however the greatest ice accumulations will line up across parts of Onslow, Jones, Pamlico, Pender, Southern Craven and Western Carteret counties. An Ice Warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for those areas with a quarter to half an inch of ice expected to accumulate on exposed surfaces. Freezing rain poses the greatest threat to power as tree branches will break quite easily with even a few tenths of an inch of ice. This combined with the subfreezing temperatures that will be present through Sunday morning creates a real threat to those who lose power.

An Ice Storm Warning will be in effect for all shaded counties from 4 a.m. Friday morning through 7 a.m. Saturday morning. (WITN Weather)

We’ll see the snow and ice start to melt Sunday, however we may still have some hazardous travel conditions on secondary roads come Monday morning.

