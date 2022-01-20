ECU students to protest potential data center facility

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the potential for a crypto mining facility in Pitt County draws controversy, students are letting their voices be heard.

A group of ECU students are holding a “Say No To Crypto” protest on campus from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m. on the main campus student lawn.

The group plans to communicate the downfalls of crypto mining and why they say it is bad for the community.

This is not the first protest in opposition to the potential facility. When Compute North first applied for permits in October to build a data center across the street from Belvoir Elementary School, parents and other residents expressed their concern over the noise and energy consumption it would require.

Weeks later, Compute North rescinded its application.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.